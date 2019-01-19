SECTIONS
Sen Graham: Syria withdrawal without plan can lead to chaos

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham shake hands before a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Erdogan and Graham has discussed the situation in Syria as the United States prepares to withdraw troops.(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

By AP Reports
at 2:14am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says a U.S. withdrawal from Syria without a plan would lead to chaos and an “Iraq on steroids.”

Graham spoke to reporters in the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday, a day after meeting with Turkish officials. The senator says: “The goal of destroying ISIS is not yet accomplished.”

Turkish and U.S. defense chiefs were working on a plan to move Syrian Kurdish militia away from Turkey, Graham added.

A prominent voice on foreign affairs in the U.S., Graham met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday and also held discussions with the foreign affairs and defense ministers and Turkey’s intelligence chief.

