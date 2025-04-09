Senate Confirms Mike Huckabee in 53-46 Vote

The Senate voted Wednesday to confirm former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as the Trump administration’s ambassador to Israel, two days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s White House visit.

The 53-46 vote installs a strong supporter of Israel in the key Mideast post, which may prove critical in efforts to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon, and threats posed to Israel by Iran.

Senate confirmation of Huckabee, an evangelical Christian, may come as a bit of a relief for Israeli officials, although he told lawmakers during a hearing last month that he would “carry out the president’s priorities, not mine” as ambassador.

That pledge came in response to questions about some of his past statements about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people.

“I am not here to articulate or defend my own views or policies, but to present myself as one who will respect and represent the president, whose overwhelming election by the people will hopefully give me the honor of serving as ambassador to the state of Israel,” Huckabee said at the time.

Huckabee acknowledged his past support for Israel’s right to annex the West Bank and incorporate its Palestinian population into Israel but said it would not be his “prerogative” to carry out that policy.

Huckabee, a one-time presidential hopeful, also has repeatedly backed referring to the West Bank by its biblical name of “Judea and Samaria.”

Most notably, he has long opposed the idea of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinian people.

