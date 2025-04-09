Share
News
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee gestures at a campaign event at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 29, 2024.
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee gestures at a campaign event at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 29, 2024. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson - File / AP)

Senate Confirms Mike Huckabee in 53-46 Vote

 By The Associated Press  April 9, 2025 at 10:25am
Share

The Senate voted Wednesday to confirm former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as the Trump administration’s ambassador to Israel, two days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s White House visit.

The 53-46 vote installs a strong supporter of Israel in the key Mideast post, which may prove critical in efforts to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon, and threats posed to Israel by Iran.

Senate confirmation of Huckabee, an evangelical Christian, may come as a bit of a relief for Israeli officials, although he told lawmakers during a hearing last month that he would “carry out the president’s priorities, not mine” as ambassador.

That pledge came in response to questions about some of his past statements about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people.

“I am not here to articulate or defend my own views or policies, but to present myself as one who will respect and represent the president, whose overwhelming election by the people will hopefully give me the honor of serving as ambassador to the state of Israel,” Huckabee said at the time.

Huckabee acknowledged his past support for Israel’s right to annex the West Bank and incorporate its Palestinian population into Israel but said it would not be his “prerogative” to carry out that policy.

Huckabee, a one-time presidential hopeful, also has repeatedly backed referring to the West Bank by its biblical name of “Judea and Samaria.”

Most notably, he has long opposed the idea of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinian people.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Trump's Latest EO Has Blue States Scrambling: The DOJ Can Now Dismantle Their Climate Laws
Senate Confirms Mike Huckabee in 53-46 Vote
Trump Admin Takes Significant Action Against Iran Days Before Big Meeting Between the Two Nations
4 Teenagers Arrested After Deadly Mass Shooting Rocks Virginia Community
Packed Club Collapses During Concert - Former MLB Player Among the 124 People Killed
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation