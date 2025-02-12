Share
Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, is greeted by well wishers seated in the front row before her appearance with the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 30. (John McDonnell / AP)

Senate Confirms Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence - Lone Republican Votes 'No'

 By The Associated Press  February 12, 2025 at 8:42am
The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Tulsi Gabbard as President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence after Republicans who had initially questioned her experience and judgment fell in line behind her nomination.

Gabbard, a military veteran and former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, was confirmed by a 52-48 vote, with Democrats opposed in the sharply divided Senate where Republicans hold a slim majority. The only “no” vote from a Republican came from Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

She will take over the top intelligence post as Trump works to reshape vast portions of the federal government. Intelligence agencies including the CIA have issued voluntary resignation offers to staffers, while cybersecurity experts have raised concerns about Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency gaining access to sensitive government databases containing information about intelligence operations.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was created to address intelligence failures exposed by the Sept. 11, 2001. Republicans have increasingly criticized the office, saying it has grown too large and politicized. Trump himself has long viewed the nation’s intelligence services with suspicion.

GOP senators who had expressed concerns about Gabbard’s stance on Snowden, Syria, and Russia said they were won over by her promise to refocus on the office’s core missions: coordinating federal intelligence work and serving as the president’s chief intelligence adviser.

“While I continue to have concerns about certain positions she has previously taken, I appreciate her commitment to rein in the outsized scope of the agency,” said GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowskiof Alaska, adding that Gabbard will bring “independent thinking” to the job.

Democrats noted that Gabbard had no experience working for an intelligence agency and said her past stances on Russia, Syria, and Snowden made her a poor choice for the job. They also questioned whether she would stand up to Trump if necessary and could maintain vital intelligence sharing with American allies.

“It is an insult to people who have dedicated their lives and put themselves in harm’s way to have her confirmed into this position,” said Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA analyst, about members of America’s intelligence service.

Until GOP support fell into place, it was unclear whether Gabbard’s nomination would succeed. Given the 53-47 split in the Senate, Gabbard needed virtually all Republicans to vote “yes.”

Gabbard is a lieutenant colonel in the National Guard who deployed twice to the Middle East and ran for president in 2020.

