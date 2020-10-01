Login
Senate Puts Social Media CEOs on Notice with Push for Another Round of Grilling

In this photo illustration, the logos of Twitter, Google, Google+, Gmail, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat are displayed on the screen of an Apple iPhone on Oct. 8, 2018, in Paris.

By The Associated Press
Published October 1, 2020 at 9:29am
A Senate panel has moved to compel testimony from the CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Google and Twitter, as lawmakers opened a new front in battles over misinformation and political bias on internet platforms.

The Senate Commerce Committee voted Thursday to authorize subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, forcing them to appear at a planned hearing if they don’t agree to do so voluntarily.

The committee’s unanimous vote marked the start of a new bipartisan initiative against Big Tech companies, which have been under increasing scrutiny and pressure in Washington and from state attorneys general.

With President Donald Trump in the lead, conservative Republicans have kept up a barrage of criticism of Silicon Valley’s social media platforms, which they accuse of deliberately suppressing conservative views.

The Justice Department has asked Congress to roll back long-held legal protections for online platforms like Facebook, Google and Twitter.

TRENDING: Bombshell Allegation: Hillary Created Entire Trump-Russia Hoax To Distract from Email Scandal

At a White House event last week, officials said the legislative proposal would protect the open internet and prevent hidden manipulation by social media.

In addition, Attorney General William Barr said the administration will seek legislation to provide individuals the ability to pursue legal claims against online platforms for “bad-faith censorship.”

Trump signed an executive order earlier this year challenging protections from lawsuits under a 1996 telecommunications law.

Democrats, on the other hand, have focused their criticisms of social media platforms mainly on hate speech, misinformation and other content that can incite violence or keep people away from voting. They have criticized Big Tech CEOs for failing to police content.

The three CEOs are being summoned to testify as the Justice Department moves toward antitrust action against search giant Google.

Lawmakers and consumer advocates accuse Google of abusing its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and boost its profits.

A bipartisan coalition of 50 U.S. states and territories, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, also has been investigating Google’s business practices. They have cited “potential monopolistic behavior.”

Google has argued that although its businesses are large, they are useful and beneficial to consumers. It maintains that its services face ample competition and have unleashed innovation.

For over a year, the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have pursued sweeping antitrust investigations of Big Tech companies, looking at whether Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple have hurt competition, stifled innovation or otherwise harmed consumers.

RELATED: Trump Urges States To Rein In Big Tech with DOJ Poised To Nail Google

In the House, a Judiciary subcommittee has pursued its own bipartisan, sweeping investigation of Big Tech’s market dominance.

Zuckerberg and Pichai as well as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Apple CEO Tim Cook testified at a highly charged hearing by the panel in July.

The subcommittee, which is expected to soon issue a report on its findings, was holding a hearing later Thursday on proposals to address issues of competition among Big Tech companies.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
