Several thousand in Belgrade seek truth about Kosovo murder

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in the capital of Serbia, demanding that the authorities find out who killed a moderate Serb politician in Kosovo a year ago.

Holding candles, the crowd Wednesday walked in silence to honor Oliver Ivanovic, who was gunned down in the Serb-dominated northern part of the Kosovo town of Mitrovica on Jan. 16, 2018.

No one has been charged in the attack. Assailants fled the scene in a car after shooting Ivanovic six times in the back.

Wednesday’s march was organized by the same groups behind weeks of protests against Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic. They say finding Ivanovic’s killers is crucial for the rule of law and justice.

Vucic attended a separate commemoration ceremony for Ivanovic earlier Wednesday.

TRENDING: Cruise Ship Returns to Port Day Early After 500 People Contract Norovirus

Serbia has refused to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.