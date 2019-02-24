SECTIONS
Sheriff: 1 body recovered from Texas cargo plane crash site

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a plane crash site in Trinity Bay in Anahuac, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Boeing 767 cargo plane went down approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 8:50am
Modified February 24, 2019 at 8:53am
ANAHUAC, Texas (AP) — Search and recovery crews have recovered one body from the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed into a coastal bay near Houston with three people aboard.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the body was recovered late Saturday night from the waters of Trinity Bay.

Atlas Air said it was flying flight 3591 for Amazon. The jumbo jet had departed from Miami and was likely moments from landing at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when witnesses said it crashed nose-first into the bay. The crash happened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston.

Aside from crew members, the searchers are focused on finding and recovering the black boxes investigators hope will provide clues to the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

