Sheriff says shots fired at school in suburban Denver

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say shots have been fired at a school in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it believes two people have been injured in the shooting at the school but says it’s still gathering information.

It described the situation as “unstable” and asked the public to avoid the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.