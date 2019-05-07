SECTIONS
Sheriff says shots fired at school in suburban Denver

By AP Reports
Published May 7, 2019 at 1:40pm
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say shots have been fired at a school in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it believes two people have been injured in the shooting at the school but says it’s still gathering information.

It described the situation as “unstable” and asked the public to avoid the area.

