‘Unstable Situation’: Shots Fired at CO School, At Least 7 Injured

A shooting at a suburban Denver middle school injured seven people Tuesday, and two suspects were in custody, authorities said.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth says there is a possible eighth injury and doesn’t believe there are any other shooters, but tactical teams were still searching room by room. She did not know if there were fatalities or other details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were at the school and medical helicopters landed on a grassy field.

The shooting occurred at the middle school at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded around 1:50 p.m. to the school in the Highlands Ranch community about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Denver.

TRENDING: Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema Defies Colleagues by Posting Pro-Israeli Tweet

Nicholson-Kluth said police and deputies got there almost immediately and heard shots as they arrived. The school is near a sheriff’s department substation.

The sheriff’s office directed parents to a nearby recreational center to pick up their children.

#stemshooting 7 possibly 8 students have been injured. Two shooters in custody. SWAT still clearing school. Students being bused to Northridge Rec Center. Parents please have patience with reunification process. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

Unstable situation, shots fired at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza. Avoid area. Media go to north side of AMC — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

#stemshooting, at 1:53 pm responded to STEM school off Ridgeline Blvd in HR on call of shots fired in school, first update, 2 injured, deputies in process of identifying and locating shooter(s). Still active and unstable scene. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.