Breaking: Shooting at California Synagogue Leaves Multiple Injuries

By AP Reports
Published April 27, 2019 at 1:00pm
Modified April 27, 2019 at 2:05pm
Authorities say a shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego has left people injured, but the extent was unclear.

KNBC-TV reported that at least one person had died and there were “several victims with varying injuries.”

San Diego County sheriff’s office also said Saturday on Twitter that a man has been detained in connection with the shooting at the Chabad of Poway.

A handful of police cars were parked outside the synagogue in the city of Poway, just over 20 miles north of San Diego.

Crime tape surrounded the street in front of the building.

Officials say deputies were called just before 11:30 a.m.

The shooting came on the last day of Passover and exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people.

A truck driver who authorities say expressed hatred of Jews has been charged in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

He has pleaded not guilty to the Oct. 27 rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

