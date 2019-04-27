Breaking: Shooting at California Synagogue Leaves Multiple Injuries

Authorities say a shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego has left people injured, but the extent was unclear.

KNBC-TV reported that at least one person had died and there were “several victims with varying injuries.”

San Diego County sheriff’s office also said Saturday on Twitter that a man has been detained in connection with the shooting at the Chabad of Poway.

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

A handful of police cars were parked outside the synagogue in the city of Poway, just over 20 miles north of San Diego.

At least one dead after shooting at synagogue in Poway on last day of Passover; multiple people shot and suspect in custody https://t.co/kAUf1WWlXA @10News pic.twitter.com/b6OJ4g0pZY — Travis Rice (@10NewsTravis) April 27, 2019

Crime tape surrounded the street in front of the building.

#BREAKING: Deputies detained a man following a shooting incident at a Poway synagogue. Authorities confirmed injuries but did not provide details at this time https://t.co/omEKtYMz1x?? — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) April 27, 2019

Officials say deputies were called just before 11:30 a.m.

A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a reported shooting at a synagogue in the city of Poway, California, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. https://t.co/ipGf6FPcYe pic.twitter.com/XMvJ6d6Mig — CNN (@CNN) April 27, 2019

The shooting came on the last day of Passover and exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people.

A truck driver who authorities say expressed hatred of Jews has been charged in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

He has pleaded not guilty to the Oct. 27 rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

