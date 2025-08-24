Share
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders signs autographs for fans during Back Together Weekend at an NFL football training camp practice in Tampa, Florida, on July 27.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders signs autographs for fans during Back Together Weekend at an NFL football training camp practice in Tampa, Florida, on July 27. (Chris O'Meara / AP)

Shilo Sanders Cut from Team After Getting Ejected for 'Inexcusable' Attack on Opposing Player

 By The Associated Press  August 24, 2025 at 9:42am
Shilo Sanders was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, less than 24 hours after he was ejected from a preseason game for throwing a punch, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced its cuts.

Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, was battling for a roster spot after going undrafted out of Colorado, where he played for his father. He was also penalized for pass interference earlier in Tampa Bay’s 23-19 loss to Buffalo on Saturday night.

“You can’t throw punches in this league. It’s inexcusable. They’re gonna get you every time,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. “You gotta grow from that.”

The Buccaneers could still add Sanders to the practice squad if he doesn’t get claimed off waivers by another team.

Sanders, a hard-hitting and playmaking safety at Colorado, had an impressive debut for the Buccaneers in the preseason opener. But he had strong competition to make Tampa Bay’s roster.

Sanders was engaged with Zach Davidson for a few yards, pushing and shoving each other. He was immediately flagged after throwing a punch that sent him to the locker room.

It was a tough Saturday for both of the sons of “Coach Prime” in the preseason. Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round pick by Cleveland, was 3 of 6 for 14 yards and took five sacks.

