Shooting in Seattle Anarchist Zone Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

A man walks between barricades blocking a street adjacent to a closed police precinct on June 18, 2020, in Seattle, in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. Police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood earlier this month after clashes with rioters.Elaine Thompson / APA man walks between barricades blocking a street adjacent to a closed police precinct on June 18, 2020, in Seattle, in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. Police pulled back from several blocks of the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood earlier this month after clashes with rioters. (Elaine Thompson / AP)

By AP Reports
Published June 20, 2020 at 9:36am
One person was killed and another was in critical condition in a pre-dawn shooting in Seattle’s anarchist protest zone, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. in the area near downtown known as CHOP, which stands for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone, police said in a statement on Twitter.

Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott told The Seattle Times that she didn’t know whether police had taken anyone into custody and that she had no immediate details about how the shooting unfolded.

Investigators were reviewing public-source video and body-camera video for clues and authorities planned to disclose more information about the shooting later, Truscott said.

Two males with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Harborview Medical Center at around 3 a.m., according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

One died and the other one was in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood and declared themselves autonomous in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis several weeks ago.

The zone’s leader has demanded the abolition of the Seattle Police Department and the criminal justice system.

Police have largely retreated from the zone after violent clashes with rioters. City officials have said they are still communicating with CHOP leaders who had attempted to keep the peace in the zone.

The situation has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, who tweeted that he will ‘take back’ Seattle if its Democratic leaders don’t.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







