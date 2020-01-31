SECTIONS
Shots Fired at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Mar-a-LagoJoe Raedle / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on November 1, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published January 31, 2020 at 11:05am
Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security Friday at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody.

There was no word on any injuries.

The president was not at the resort at the time, although he is scheduled to arrive there later Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a black SUV being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security about 11:40 a.m. at the main entrance of the resort.

Officers fired shots and the SUV raced off.

It was pursued by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff’s office helicopter.

The sheriff’s office said the SUV was later found and the two people were taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president.

There was no immediate information about the two people arrested Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

