SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Sick Brazilian President Flouts Left, Says Hydroxychloroquine Is Helping Him Recover

In this May 25, 2020, file photo, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stands among supporters as he leaves his official residence in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro said on July 7 that he tested positive for COVID-19.Eraldo Peres / AP, FileIn this May 25, 2020, file photo, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stands among supporters as he leaves his official residence in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro said on July 7 that he tested positive for COVID-19. (Eraldo Peres / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published July 7, 2020 at 9:01pm
P Share Print

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, on Wednesday defended his government’s handling of the pandemic and touted his use of a controversial drug.

Bolsonaro posted a photo of himself eating breakfast on Facebook along with a message that said his government provided payouts to laborers, thereby saving jobs and lives without spreading panic.

“No country in the world did it like Brazil,” Bolsonaro said.

“For those who root against hydroxychloroquine, but don’t present alternatives, I regret to inform you that I’m very well with its use and, with God’s grace, I will live for a long time still.”

Bolsonaro said Tuesday that he tested positive for the virus.

TRENDING: BLM Leader Exposed: Called Whites ‘Sub-Human,’ Genetically Defective; Said Blacks Are Superhumans

The president told reporters he underwent a lung X-ray on Monday after experiencing fever, muscle aches and malaise.

As of Tuesday, his fever had subsided, he said, and he attributed the improvement to hydroxychloroquine.

He stepped back from the journalists and removed his mask at one point to show that he looked well.

“I’m, well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendations,” Bolsonaro said.

Was the left too quick to criticize the use of hydroxychloroquine?

Later Tuesday, he posted a video to Facebook of him taking his third dose of hydroxychloroquine, which has also been promoted by President Donald Trump.

Brazil, with a population of more than 210 million, has seen 65,000 deaths due to COVID-19 and 1.5 million infections.

Other world leaders who have had cases of COVID-19 include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.

Brazilian cities and states last month began lifting restrictions as deaths declined along with the caseload in intensive care units.

Bolsonaro supporter Silas Ribeiro said on the streets of Rio that the president is correct in saying the dangers of the virus have been exaggerated.

RELATED: Patriotic Mom Tells Trump the Truth About Schools in Powerful Video

“Our president is a popular man. He is showing that he isn’t afraid to die,” according to Ribeiro, 59. “He is going to have health and get through this sickness.”

Speaking near recently reopened shops in Rio, Wesley Morielo said he hopes Bolsonaro’s sickness prompts him to reassess his stance.

“I think everything he said before, of not giving importance to COVID-19, came back against him,″ said Morielo, a 24-year-old student.

Bolsonaro said he canceled a trip this week to Brazil’s northeast region and will continue working remotely and receive visitors when he needs to sign a document.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Ivy League First To Ax Fall Sports
Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Trump Admin, Catholic Nuns in Contraception Controversy
239 Dead in Revolt Against Ethiopian Government
Sick Brazilian President Flouts Left, Says Hydroxychloroquine Is Helping Him Recover
US General: No Evidence That 'Bounties' Have Led to Troops' Deaths
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×