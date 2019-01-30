Siemens profit falls on taxes, lower demand for turbines

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Siemens AG says net profit fell by half in the most recent quarter, to 1.12 billion euros ($1.28 billion), as the company saw higher taxes and falling demand for its big-ticket power turbines.

Net profit for the quarter ending Dec. 31, the company’s fiscal first, was off 49 percent from 2.21 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter when the company booked U.S. tax gains and saw one-time revenue from share sales. Revenue fell 1 percent to 20.1 billion.

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser on Wednesday cited stronger order intake as a positive for future earnings but said the company has “much to do” to achieve industry-leading profit margins across its businesses. Siemens makes power generating and transmission equipment, factory automation systems, medical scanners, and trains.

