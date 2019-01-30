SECTIONS
Siemens profit falls on taxes, lower demand for turbines

FILE - This June 24, 2016 file photo, showing the logo of German industrial conglomerate Siemens at their headquarters in Munich, Germany. Siemens AG, maker of power generation and transmission equipment, as well as trains and medical imaging devices, reports on Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019, its earnings for the most recent quarter. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FILE)

By AP Reports
at 12:18am
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Siemens AG says net profit fell by half in the most recent quarter, to 1.12 billion euros ($1.28 billion), as the company saw higher taxes and falling demand for its big-ticket power turbines.

Net profit for the quarter ending Dec. 31, the company’s fiscal first, was off 49 percent from 2.21 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter when the company booked U.S. tax gains and saw one-time revenue from share sales. Revenue fell 1 percent to 20.1 billion.

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser on Wednesday cited stronger order intake as a positive for future earnings but said the company has “much to do” to achieve industry-leading profit margins across its businesses. Siemens makes power generating and transmission equipment, factory automation systems, medical scanners, and trains.

