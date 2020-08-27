Singer Katy Perry Gives Birth to Baby Girl: 'We Are Floating with Love'

Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The pop superstar and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, got UNICEF to announce the news on its Instagram account.

Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.

UNICEF posted a black and white photograph of the infant’s hand and said the happy couple told the organization: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!

In an Instagram post, the couple also spoke about how fortunate they were to have had a “peaceful” birthing experience with good health care — something, they said, many families do not experience.

Posted withregram • unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!

"We are floating with love and wonder from…"

“Smile,” Perry’s fifth major-label album, will be released Friday.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, the 35-year-old talked about finding her smile again after a few years of pain.

May I present… the next taste of 🙂#SMILE🙂 before it comes out NEXT! FRIDAY! (AUGUST 28TH!)

“I went through a reckoning of self and really re-prioritized what was important and my association with validation, or my relationship with validation,” she said.

The baby is Perry’s first.

Bloom and his former wife, Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.

