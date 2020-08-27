SECTIONS
Singer Katy Perry Gives Birth to Baby Girl: 'We Are Floating with Love'

This Aug. 21, 2019, file photo shows Orlando Bloom, right, a cast member in the Amazon Prime Video series "Carnival Row," with singer Katy Perry at the premiere of the series in Los Angeles. Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. The pop superstar and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, got UNICEF to announce the news on its social media accounts. Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.Chris Pizzello / Invision / APThis Aug. 21, 2019, file photo shows Orlando Bloom, right, a cast member in the Amazon Prime Video series "Carnival Row," with singer Katy Perry at the premiere of the series in Los Angeles. Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. The pop superstar and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, got UNICEF to announce the news on its Instagram account. Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published August 27, 2020 at 6:21am
Katy Perry has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The pop superstar and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, got UNICEF to announce the news on its Instagram account.

Both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors for the United Nations agency that helps children.

UNICEF posted a black and white photograph of the infant’s hand and said the happy couple told the organization: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

In an Instagram post, the couple also spoke about how fortunate they were to have had a “peaceful” birthing experience with good health care — something, they said, many families do not experience.

“Smile,” Perry’s fifth major-label album, will be released Friday.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, the 35-year-old talked about finding her smile again after a few years of pain.

“I went through a reckoning of self and really re-prioritized what was important and my association with validation, or my relationship with validation,” she said.

The baby is Perry’s first.

Bloom and his former wife, Miranda Kerr, have a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
