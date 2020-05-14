SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Singer Melissa Etheridge's Son Dead at Age 21

Melissa Etheridge performs at the 2018 National Geographic Awards at GWU Lisner Auditorium on June 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. The award ceremony was part of the week-long National Geographic Exlorers Festival.Paul Morigi / Getty Images for National GeographicMelissa Etheridge performs at the 2018 National Geographic Awards at GWU Lisner Auditorium on June 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images for National Geographic)

By AP Reports
Published May 13, 2020 at 5:48pm
Print

Melissa Etheridge said Wednesday that her son Beckett Cypher has died.

The singer mourned the loss of her son in a statement she shared on her Twitter account on Wednesday.

Beckett was just 21 years of age.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” the statement said. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”

TRENDING: Hospital Worker with Coronavirus Found Dead with Her Small Child by Her Side, Hospital Issues Statement

No further details on the death were revealed.

Hours earlier, Cypher’s death was announced on Etheridge’s Twitter account.

The daily Facebook Live concert Etheridge has been giving during the coronavirus outbreak was canceled.

“My heart is broken,” Etheridge’s statement said.

September 27, 2011 shows singer Melissa Etheridge (C) posing with her son Beckett (R) and her daughter Bailey during her Walk of Fame ceremony held at the Hard Rock cafe in Hollywood

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2011, shows singer Melissa Etheridge (C) posing with her son Beckett (R) and her daughter Bailey during her Walk of Fame ceremony held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood. (Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images)

“We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now.”

RELATED: 'Leave It to Beaver' Star Ken Osmond Dead at Age 76

“I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”

Etheridge also has a daughter, Bailey Jean Cypher, born in 1997. Beckett Cypher was born the following year.

Etheridge, a 58-year-old Grammy winner, singer-songwriter and activist, also has 13-year-old twins.

“I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







FBI: Al-Qaida Connected to Deadly Attack on Florida Military Base
First Coronavirus Vaccine Tested on Humans Shows Extremely Successful Early Results
Start Your Engines Racing Fans: NASCAR Is Back
Across US, Strangers Are Spreading Kindness One Slice of Pizza at a Time
Beloved Comic Actor Fred Willard Dead at 86
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×