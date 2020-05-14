Melissa Etheridge said Wednesday that her son Beckett Cypher has died.

The singer mourned the loss of her son in a statement she shared on her Twitter account on Wednesday.

Beckett was just 21 years of age.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” the statement said. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”

No further details on the death were revealed.

Hours earlier, Cypher’s death was announced on Etheridge’s Twitter account.

We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020

The daily Facebook Live concert Etheridge has been giving during the coronavirus outbreak was canceled.

“My heart is broken,” Etheridge’s statement said.

“We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now.”

“I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”

Etheridge also has a daughter, Bailey Jean Cypher, born in 1997. Beckett Cypher was born the following year.

25 years to the day, Melissa won a Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for “Come To My Window” at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards. #TeamME pic.twitter.com/YyrnbMQ3AA — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) March 1, 2020

Etheridge, a 58-year-old Grammy winner, singer-songwriter and activist, also has 13-year-old twins.

“I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

