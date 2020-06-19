SECTIONS
Sister of Slain Black Officer: 'Where Is the Outrage?'

Angela Underwood Jacobs, sister of slain Federal Protective Services Officer Dave Patrick Underwood, right, speaks to media prior to a memorial service for Underwood on June 19, 2020, in Pinole, California. Underwood was fatally shot as he was guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, California, amid protests on May 29.Ben Margot / APAngela Underwood Jacobs, sister of slain Federal Protective Services Officer Dave Patrick Underwood, right, speaks to media prior to a memorial service for Underwood on June 19, 2020, in Pinole, California. Underwood was fatally shot as he was guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, California, amid protests on May 29. (Ben Margot / AP)

By AP Reports
Published June 19, 2020 at 12:01pm
Family and friends gathered Friday to honor a federal law enforcement officer fatally shot while guarding a U.S. courthouse in Oakland. They were joined by the acting chief of Homeland Security, who traveled from Washington to honor “a fallen hero,” his office said.

David Patrick Underwood, 53, was killed May 29 while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland as a large protest was underway nearby over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A colleague was also shot and wounded.

Hundreds gathered at the memorial service for Underwood at the high school he attended in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Pinole.

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, joined the ceremony to honor Underwood, whom the agency in a statement called “a fallen hero who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Underwood died from gunshot wounds sustained during a drive-by shooting the night of May 29 as a protest in downtown Oakland sank into chaos. Underwood and a colleague were working that night as contract security officers for the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service.

Federal authorities say the shooter used the protest as cover for the crime. Authorities say that Underwood, who is African-American, was targeted because he wore a uniform.

Last week, the FBI announced murder charges against Air Force Staff Sgt. Steve Carrillo. Authorities say Carrillo used the same homemade rifle eight days later to kill a Santa Cruz deputy in a hail of gunfire that wounded four other officers.

Carrillo faces separate state charges for the June 6 fatal shooting of Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller.

Does Underwood's death deserve more attention?

Authorities allege that Carrillo, 32, had ties to the anti-government “boogaloo” movement and had hatched a plan to target federal law enforcement officials during the Oakland protest.

Underwood was the brother of Angela Underwood Jacobs, a recent Republican candidate who sought to fill a vacant U.S. district seat north of Los Angeles.

Jacobs spoke before Congress last week in a House hearing on racial profiling and police brutality.

She remembered her brother as “a good man who only wanted to help others and keep his community safe. He had an infectious laugh and a corny sense of humor.”

Jacobs said her brother was proud to serve his community and asked why his killing has not elicited a national outcry.

“My brother wore a uniform, and he wore that uniform proudly,” Jacobs said.

“I’m wondering, where is the outrage for a fallen officer that also happens to be African-American?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
