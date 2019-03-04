SECTIONS
SECTIONS
Slain Gdansk mayor’s deputy wins by-election in Poland

Opposition candidate for the role of Gdansk Mayor Aleksandra Dulkiewicz,second left, poses, with her daughter who casts Dulkiewicz's ballot, in a by-election, in Gdansk, Poland, Sunday, March 3, 2019. Residents in Poland's northern city of Gdansk voted Sunday in a by-election to choose the successor to late Mayor Pawel Adamowicz, who was fatally stabbed during a charity event. (AP Photo/Wojciech Strozyk)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 3:36am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 5:16am
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The deputy to slain Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz has won a by-election to become his successor and the first woman to hold the post, officials in Gdansk said Monday.

The city’s electoral commission said that 39-year-old lawyer Aleksandra Dulkiewicz was backed by more than 82 percent of voters in Sunday’s vote. She had been acting mayor since Adamowicz’s Jan. 14 death from stab wounds he suffered the day before while onstage during a charity event.

The attacker then grabbed a microphone and said it was revenge against an opposition political party that Adamowicz had once belonged to. The attacker is awaiting trial.

Adamowicz’s slaying became a platform for calls for political reconciliation but also criticism of Poland’s conservative ruling party.

In her first comments as mayor, Dulkiewicz thanked voters and asked them to help cultivate a sense of community out of their collective sorrow.

She asked the residents to be “better to each other and smile to each other more often.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

