Smollett lawyer asking judge to OK ‘Empire’ actor travel

FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC Event in Los Angeles. Terrence Howard, the actor who plays Jussie Smollett’s father on ‘Empire,’ has expressed support for his fellow cast member on social media. Smollett, who is black and gay, is charged with filing a false police report in January 2019 when he said he was attacked in Chicago by two masked men who used derogatory language and put a rope around his neck. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 11:43am
Modified February 25, 2019 at 12:52pm
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago judge says “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett can travel out-of-state to meet his lawyers while he’s free on bond on charges he falsely reported being attacked by two masked men.

Anne Kavanagh is a spokeswoman for Smollett’s attorneys, who say he’s innocent.

Kavanagh says attorney Mark Geragos, who’s based in Los Angeles, is Smollett’s lead attorney. She says a defense lawyer asked Monday that Smollett be allowed to travel to California and New York for meetings with his legal team.

Smollett was charged last week with disorderly conduct. Chicago police say Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the attack then told police his attackers yelled racial and anti-gay slurs and referenced President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

He was released last week after posting $10,000 cash. He was ordered to surrender his passport.

