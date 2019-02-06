Some uneasy as Central African Republic, rebels make peace

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Central African Republic and 14 rebel groups have signed a peace deal even as some express alarm about the possible suspension of prosecutions after five years of bloody conflict.

The agreement is the eighth since the fighting began in 2013 but the first to emerge from direct dialogue.

The deal is said to incorporate representatives of armed groups in the government of one of the world’s poorest nations.

“We are shocked because we see our authorities jubilant alongside our executioners,” Yannick Nalimo, a journalist and blogger, tells The Associated Press. “It does not put anyone at ease.”

Details of the peace deal have not been publicly released. Officials had said that will occur after the signing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.