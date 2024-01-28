George Soros is striking again.

The progressive billionaire — who has poured a fortune into electing prosecutors who have destroyed criminal justice systems across the United States — is turning his attention to Texas, according to a Fox News report.

And the first Mexican-born woman to serve in the U.S. House has a warning about why Soros is doing it.

With President Joe Biden’s disastrous open-border policy failure to win over Hispanic voters — a failure reflected in Biden’s polling numbers — Soros is putting new millions into a state Democrats are trying to flip to their control.

“They’re seeing that Hispanics are shifting towards the Republican Party because they’re realizing that we are the party of prosperity, that we want to build a strong economy, that we want to secure the border, that we want to prioritize the people of this country and not prioritize people from outside this country,” former Rep. Mayra Flores told Fox.

“And I believe that it’s our policies that are winning people over, and the struggle is real.

“George Soros and the Democratic Party are seeing people like myself that resonate with the Hispanic community,” Flores said. “They resonate with me. I resonate with them. We have similar stories. I’m bilingual. I speak Spanish and English. We have similar stories, and we share that bond.”

That’s a bond Democrats can’t afford to see building. And a leftist billionaire like Soros can afford to do something about it.

According to Fox, Soros has pumped $3 million into the Lone Star State over the past year, with the money going to at least five liberal groups.

The time and the place are critical.

Burdened with bearing the brunt of Biden’s illegal-immigration disaster, Texas has emerged as the symbol of Republican resistance — if that word hasn’t been too sullied by the left’s machinations during the Trump presidency — to the destruction of the United States as a sovereign nation.

Under the leadership of Gov. Greg Abbott, and the Republican-controlled legislature — Texas has challenged Biden’s border policies. And while it lost a major round in the Supreme Court on Monday, when Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett sided with the court’s liberal justices in a lawsuit over whether the Border Patrol can cut through razor wire Texas installed to protect its borders from illegal crossings, the state has vowed to continue the fight.

That puts Texas in the crosshairs of liberal activists and the establishment media even more than usual for the Republican stronghold.

And it makes the state — with its 40 Electoral College votes — a target for influential mega-wealthy leftists like Soros.

According to 2020 Census figures the Hispanic population of Texas was essentially even with the white population (11,441, 717 Hispanics to 11,584,997 whites) and by now is probably larger.

That makes for a powerful voting bloc. And it’s a voting bloc Democrats are pandering to, with their support for blatantly disregarding the laws of the land to welcome millions upon millions of unvetted, unknown foreigners to enter the country illegally.

But Biden’s pathetic poll numbers in general — and among Hispanics who are actually American citizens and voting members of the public in particular — show how ineffective that pandering has been.

And now comes George Soros, a man who has bankrolled prosecutors who won’t prosecute criminals, to support Texas lefties against Hispanics who won’t toe the party’s leftist line.

Flores made history — and made Democrats uncomfortable — when she won her seat as a Republican in a traditionally Democratic district in a special election in June 2022.

She lost the seat in November, when the district’s politics reasserted themselves (amid a disappointing midterm election for Republicans generally).

Now, she’s warning that Soros and his millions are trying to make a different kind of history in Texas, targeting money to the state’s leftist groups to keep a growing Hispanic disgust with Biden’s border policies from setting in for the long haul.

Democrats have taken advantage of knee-jerk loyalty from black voters to maintain their power for decades. They’re trying to cement the same kind of psychology of servitude among Hispanics, too, and use it to turn the country’s second-most populous states into the same kind of lawless, leftist dumping ground they’ve already made of the first most populous state.

And Soros is putting his money where it matters — in the state of Texas.

