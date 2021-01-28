Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

South Carolina Passes Bill Defending Unborn Life Thanks to Newly Elected GOP Lawmakers

Sean Pavone / ShutterstockThe South Carolina State House is seen in the above stock image. (Sean Pavone / Shutterstock)

By The Associated Press
Published January 28, 2021 at 11:56am
Mewe Share P Share

The South Carolina Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would outlaw almost all abortions in the state, overcoming years of hurdles thanks to Republican winning new seats in last year’s elections.

The 30-13 vote is likely the final hurdle for the bill. It has passed the House easily in previous years and Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly said he will sign it as soon as he can.

The South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act requires doctors to use an ultrasound to try to detect a fetal heartbeat if they think pregnant women are at least eight weeks along.

If they find a heartbeat, and the pregnancy is not the result of rape or incest, they can’t perform an abortion unless the mother’s life is in danger.

Similar bills have passed in about a dozen other states but are tied up in courts. Both abortion advocates and opponents are waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in and rules any of the bans constitutional.

TRENDING: Less Than 1 Week of Biden and Multiple States Are Already Rebelling

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







South Carolina Passes Bill Defending Unborn Life Thanks to Newly Elected GOP Lawmakers
'A Different Kind of Evil': Teen Charged with Murdering His Own Family
State Lawmakers Fight to Rein In COVID Overlords After Nearly 1 Year of Rule by Executive Order
Loophole in Federal COVID Bill Stops Wisconsin from Repealing Dem Governor's Mask Mandate
Rampaging Driver Kills Elderly Woman, Injures Multiple Others on Streets of Portland
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×