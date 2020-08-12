SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

South Dakota To Build Fence Protecting Residence of Up-and-Coming GOP Governor

In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump appears with Gov. Kristi Noem in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Officials said on Aug. 12, 2020, that they plan to erect a security fence around the official governor’s residence to protect Noem.Susan Walsh / AP, FileIn this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump appears with Gov. Kristi Noem in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Officials said on Aug. 12, 2020, that they plan to erect a security fence around the official governor’s residence to protect Noem. (Susan Walsh / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published August 12, 2020 at 12:22pm
P Share Print

South Dakota officials said Wednesday they plan to build a security fence around the official governor’s residence to protect Gov. Kristi Noem.

Noem’s office did not give specifics on any threats, but her spokeswoman Maggie Seidel said her security team recommended the fence. Noem’s administration had proposed the fence last year.

The South Dakota Republican has championed a hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus pandemic.

She recently welcomed one of the largest gatherings of people since the pandemic began, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. She has also argued that schools should reopen this fall and pushed back against requirements to wear masks.

Seidel said that Noem’s handling of the pandemic has put her at odds with some people.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Once Laughed Hysterically After Sinister Joke About Killing Trump

“In America, we debate issues; we don’t turn to violence,” Seidel said. “But it only takes one, and per the governor’s security team, putting up a fence around the residence is critical at this time.”

Noem has raised her national political profile in the past year, frequently appearing on Fox News and tying herself more closely to President Donald Trump, who spoke at Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day this year.

“There’s no governor in America that has trusted their people to make the right choices more than I have,” she has said.

The first-term governor’s rise has prompted speculation that she has political ambitions beyond holding office in South Dakota, and some conservative pundits have put her name forward as a potential presidential nominee in 2024.

Do you think the security fence is necessary?

But Noem has insisted she is not gunning for another job.

Meanwhile, her administration felt it was necessary to make the governor’s residence more secure.

The design for the project at the governor’s residence calls for 8-foot fencing made of powder-coated steel. A proposal for the fence in 2019 included a guardhouse, but the governor’s office said that will no longer be included.

Seidel said Noem’s administration is offsetting some of the $400,000 cost with private fundraising.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







'I Don't Want Anyone To Die': Floyd Cop Defends Himself in Newly Released Video
Iran Threatens 'Dangerous Future' After Trump-Brokered Middle East Peace Deal
With 'Deep Remorse,' Japan Marks 75th Anniversary of WWII Surrender
'No One Will Be Safe in Biden's America': Trump Endorsed by NYPD Union
Federal Court Strikes Down Sweeping California Gun Control Law
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×