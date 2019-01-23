South Korea human rights body to investigate abuse in sports

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s human rights commission plans to interview possibly thousands of athletes about a culture of abuse in sports after a wave of female athletes came forward to say they had been raped or assaulted by their coaches.

An official from the National Human Rights Commission said Wednesday the yearlong investigation will cover 50 sports and include children competing for elementary, middle and high schools.

Two-time Olympic short-track speed skating champion Shim Suk-hee triggered a growing #MeToo movement in South Korean sports after accusing her former coach of repeatedly raping her. Female athletes in judo, taekwondo, soccer and wrestling have also accused their male coaches of sexual harassment or assault since.

