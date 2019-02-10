South Korea, US sign new cost-sharing deal for US troops

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has signed a new deal with the United States on how much Seoul should pay for the U.S. military presence on its soil.

Sunday’s singing followed rounds of failed negotiations on the matter that caused worries about the decades-long military alliance between South Korea and the United States.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry says it can confirm a new cost-sharing deal for the stationing of 28,500 U.S. troops was signed on Sunday.

The ministry hasn’t immediately revealed the exact amount of money Seoul would pay this year under the new deal.

Yonhap news agency says Seoul will provide about 1.04 trillion won ($924 million).

Last year, South Korea paid about 960 billion won ($830 million), but President Donald Trump has said Seoul should pay more.

