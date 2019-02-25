SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

‘Spider-Verse’ first Marvel superhero film to win an Oscar

Bob Persichetti, from left, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller pose with the award for best animated feature film for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 9:21pm
Modified February 24, 2019 at 9:26pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Everyone’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger is now an Oscar winner: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won for the best animated feature Academy Award on Sunday evening.

It is the first Marvel superhero film to win an Oscar.

The ground-breaking and mind-bending film about multiple spider-heroes from multiple universes gives Sony Pictures its first Oscar for animated feature, a category that has been dominated by Disney for its 18-year existence.

“It was a film to all humans that we have the potential to be heroes,” said Peter Ramsey, who became the first African-American director to win an Oscar for an animated feature film. He stood onstage with fellow directors Rodney Rothman and Bob Persicetti, along with Chris Miller, who co-produced the film with Phil Lord, one of its co-writers.

“This was a huge responsibility,” Ramsey added. “We knew how important it was going to be for black kids to Latino kids, you know, kids who can be their best selves no matter who they are. We’re gratified that people are receiving this story.”

TRENDING: Kamala Harris’ Father Turns on Her: ‘We Wish To Categorically Dissociate Ourselves from This Travesty’ – Report

“Spider-Verse” features alternate spider heroes from different dimensions with the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Mahershala Ali.

Moore plays Miles Morales, a biracial Brooklyn teen who gains an array of superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Morales’ hero melds his superpowers, including enhanced hearing, wall-crawling and camouflage abilities, and wearing a red-and-black outfit and a cool pair of sneakers.

“We wanted a movie that challenges the audience to believe in themselves,” Miller said. “We wanted them to be inspired and make a difference in the world — to possible be a mentor or hero.”

Lord echoed Miller’s sentiments.

“So when we hear that somebody’s kid was watching the movie, and turned to them and said ‘He looks like me or they speak Spanish like us,’ we feel like we already won.”

___

Associated Press writer Kristin M. Hall contributed to this report.

___

For full coverage of the Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/AcademyAwards

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter: http://twitter.com/MrLandrum31

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







‘Spider-Verse’ first Marvel superhero film to win an Oscar
California news crew’s camera stolen, guard shot
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for ‘The Favourite’
Spike Lee wins first competitive Oscar for KKK movie
Asian stocks mostly higher after Trump tariff extension
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×