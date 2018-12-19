St. Louis police searching for woman’s stolen tiny home

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — It shouldn’t be hard to spot the property stolen from St. Louis resident Meghan Panu.

She’s looking for a 12-foot-tall tiny home that was stolen sometime Saturday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Panu spent the past two years and about $20,000 working on the 20-foot cedar home.

The house was parked outside Refab, a popular spot for home remodeling supplies, when it was taken. Panu says she’s gone through surveillance cameras from nearby businesses to try and spot the thief.

Panu, a recent graduate of Webster University, planned to finish the interior and move in this spring.

Some Facebook posts reported seeing the house being pulled by a pickup truck on Interstate 70 west of St. Louis.

