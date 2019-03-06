Stacey Abrams’ next move: Senator, governor … president?

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams didn’t win the Georgia governor’s race last November, but she’s a hot commodity in Democratic politics anyway.

Abrams is the top recruit for a Senate race in 2020 as Democrats try to win back a majority. She’s considering another run for governor in 2022. And there are plenty of party activists who want her to consider joining the already crowded Democratic presidential field.

The 45-year-old wouldn’t be the first November loser in the mix. Texan Beto O’Rourke is considering the race, as well, after losing a tight Senate race in 2018 to Republican Ted Cruz.

Abrams has become a national voting rights activist since her close race.

She’s expected to announce her Senate intentions in early April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.