SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Stacey Abrams’ next move: Senator, governor … president?

FILE - In this pool image from video, Stacey Abrams delivers the Democratic party's response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 from Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp served as the state’s chief election officer while he ran for governor in 2018. Abrams has alleged he mismanaged the election which she narrowly lost, an allegation which Kemp denies. (Pool video image via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 4:23pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams didn’t win the Georgia governor’s race last November, but she’s a hot commodity in Democratic politics anyway.

Abrams is the top recruit for a Senate race in 2020 as Democrats try to win back a majority. She’s considering another run for governor in 2022. And there are plenty of party activists who want her to consider joining the already crowded Democratic presidential field.

The 45-year-old wouldn’t be the first November loser in the mix. Texan Beto O’Rourke is considering the race, as well, after losing a tight Senate race in 2018 to Republican Ted Cruz.

Abrams has become a national voting rights activist since her close race.

She’s expected to announce her Senate intentions in early April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Stacey Abrams’ next move: Senator, governor … president?
Microsoft says Iran-linked hackers targeted businesses
Sinkhole opens at Kentucky zoo; no animals or people hurt
Yankees ace Luis Severino expects to throw in 2 weeks
Trump still hopes for North Korea deal after ominous report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×