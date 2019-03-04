SECTIONS
Stormy weather in Germany dampens Carnival fun

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 1:15am
BERLIN (AP) — Stormy weather is causing problems for the organizers of annual Carnival parades in Germany, with one event called off and others imposing restrictions.

Organizers of the major parades in the traditional Carnival strongholds of Mainz, Cologne and Duesseldorf cut horses from Monday’s events. Cologne also decided to do without flags and signs, while the parades in Duesseldorf and Muenster were delayed for around two hours. Bottrop, in the Ruhr region, canceled its parade altogether.

The decisions were caused by a weather front with strong wind across western Germany, which was expected to tail off on Monday afternoon.

The popular street parades draw millions of dressed-up revelers every year, and feature floats that poke fun at the powerful.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

