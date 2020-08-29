SECTIONS
Student Group Launches Fundraiser To Pay Kyle Rittenhouse's Legal Fees

A man wears a shirt calling for freedom for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who allegedly shot rioters in Wisconsin, during a Trump campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Aug. 28, 2020.Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty ImagesA man wears a shirt calling for freedom for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who allegedly shot rioters in Wisconsin, during a Trump campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Aug. 28, 2020. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published August 29, 2020 at 3:41pm
A Republican student group at Arizona State University is donating money to the 17-year-old gunman who fatally shot two protesters in Wisconsin.

College Republicans United announced this week that half of any funds they raise during the semester will go toward paying for the legal defense of Kyle Rittenhouse.

“He does not deserve to have his entire life destroyed because of the actions of violent anarchists during a lawless riot,” the group said in a tweet.

Authorities in Kenosha, Wisconsin, say Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and severely wounded a third with an AR-15 rifle during a riot on Tuesday.

The riots occurred in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake, who was shot seven times, remains hospitalized.

Rittenhouse told police he was trying to protect businesses and people and acted in self-defense.

At a hearing on Friday, a judge postponed a decision on whether Rittenhouse, who is in custody in Illinois, should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges, including first-degree intentional homicide.

The ASU group is not the only one raising money for Rittenhouse. A Christian fundraising site, GiveSendGo, says it has raised more than $100,000 for his defense.

