Sudan’s al-Bashir picks new premier amid shakeup, protests

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has announced a new prime minister, a day after declaring a yearlong state of emergency amid protests calling for his resignation.

In a statement by his office Saturday, al-Bashir announced the appointment of Mohammed Tahir Ayala as prime minister, part of a major Cabinet reshuffle that disbanded the federal government and replaced all state governors with senior army officers.

Al-Bashir — who seized power in a 1989 coup— has also said that he will postpone pushing for constitutional amendments that would allow him to seek a third term in office.

Facing genocide charges, al-Bashir’s rule has been marred by civil wars and increasing street demonstrations. The latest wave of protests began in December over price hikes. A heavy security crackdown has left scores of protesters dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.