SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Sudan’s al-Bashir picks new premier amid shakeup, protests

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 10:04am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has announced a new prime minister, a day after declaring a yearlong state of emergency amid protests calling for his resignation.

In a statement by his office Saturday, al-Bashir announced the appointment of Mohammed Tahir Ayala as prime minister, part of a major Cabinet reshuffle that disbanded the federal government and replaced all state governors with senior army officers.

Al-Bashir — who seized power in a 1989 coup— has also said that he will postpone pushing for constitutional amendments that would allow him to seek a third term in office.

Facing genocide charges, al-Bashir’s rule has been marred by civil wars and increasing street demonstrations. The latest wave of protests began in December over price hikes. A heavy security crackdown has left scores of protesters dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Sudan’s al-Bashir picks new premier amid shakeup, protests
Duke’s Williamson ruled out vs Syracuse with knee sprain
Buffett’s appetite for big deal soured by ‘sky-high’ prices
UCLA women rally from 22-down to stun No. 2 Oregon
Geisenberger wraps up 7th consecutive World Cup luge title
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×