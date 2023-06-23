Share
News
The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington.
The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Supreme Court Delivers Crushing Blow to Those Encouraging Illegal Immigration

 By The Associated Press  June 23, 2023 at 7:14am
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a section of a federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal immigration, ruling against a California man who offered adult adoptions he falsely claimed would lead to U.S. citizenship.

The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected arguments that the law is too broad and violates the Constitution.

The case involves a section of federal immigration law that says a person who “encourages or induces” a non-citizen to come to or remain in the United States illegally can be punished by up to five years in prison.

That’s increased to 10 years if the person doing the encouraging is doing so for personal financial gain.

The case in front of the court involved Helaman Hansen, who lived in Elk Grove, California, near Sacramento.

The federal government says that from 2012 to 2016, Hansen deceived hundreds of non-citizens into believing that he could guarantee them a path to citizenship through adult adoption.

Based on Hansen’s promises, officials say, people either came to or stayed in the United States in violation of the law, even though Hansen knew that the adult adoptions he was arranging would not lead to citizenship.

The government says that at least 471 people paid him between $550 and $10,000 each and that he collected more than $1.8 million in total.

Is illegal immigration becoming a bigger problem in America?

Hansen was ultimately convicted of encouragement charges as well as fraud charges.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the encouragement charges and another 20 years on the fraud charges.

But, a federal appeals court ruled that the law on encouragement is overbroad and violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment and overturned just those convictions.

The case is United States v. Helaman Hansen, 22-179.

