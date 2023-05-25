Share
News
Michael and Chantell Sackett in front of the Supreme Court
Michael and Chantell Sackett of Priest Lake, Idaho, pose for a photo in front of the Supreme Court in Washington on Oct. 14, 2011. (Haraz N. Ghanbari / AP file photo)

Supreme Court Hands Biden a Major Loss, Strikes Down 'Overreaching' Environmental Regulation

 By The Associated Press  May 25, 2023 at 7:36am
Share

The Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for the federal government to police water pollution in a decision that strips protections from wetlands that are isolated from larger bodies of water.

It’s the second decision in as many years in which a conservative majority of the court narrowed the reach of environmental regulations.

The justices boosted property rights over concerns about clean water in a ruling in favor of an Idaho couple who sought to build a house near Priest Lake in the state’s panhandle.

They objected when federal officials identified a soggy portion of the property as a wetlands that required them to get a permit before building.

Trending:
Franklin Graham Warns Christians That 'Every Demon in Hell Has Been Turned Loose,' Says Now Is the Time for Action

By a 5-4 vote, the court said that wetlands can only be regulated if they have a “continuous surface connection” to larger, regulated bodies of water.

The court jettisoned the 17-year-old opinion by their former colleague, Anthony Kennedy, that allowed regulation of wetlands that have a “significant nexus” to the larger waterways.

Environmental advocates had predicted that the narrowing the reach of the Clean Water Act would strip protections from more than half the wetlands in the country.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




2 Planes Forced to Abort Landings When Southwest Jet Goes Off Course
Supreme Court Hands Biden a Major Loss, Strikes Down 'Overreaching' Environmental Regulation
Grammy-Nominated Rapper Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison, Admits 'My Pride Put Me in This Position'
Biden Nominee Quits While Reportedly on the Verge of Humiliating Rejection
Woman Dies After Being Hit by UK Royal Escort
See more...

Conversation