The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Republicans’ last-ditch bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground.

The court without comment refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf already has certified Biden’s victory and the state’s 20 electors are set to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and other plaintiffs pleaded with the justices to intervene after the state Supreme Court turned away their case.

The Republicans argued that Pennsylvania’s expansive mail-in voting law is unconstitutional.

TRENDING: Ted Cruz Manages To Trigger Leftists by Doing Something Millions of Americans Do Every Year

Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016. Most mail-in ballots were submitted by Democrats.

The state’s high court said the plaintiffs waited too long to file the challenge.

In the underlying lawsuit, Kelly and the other plaintiffs had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or to wipe out the election results and direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.