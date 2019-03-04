SECTIONS
Supreme Court rejects Nebraska county appeal over $28M debt

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 7:50am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is rejecting an appeal from a Nebraska county that has to pay a $28 million court judgment to six people wrongfully convicted for a 1985 slaying.

The justices on Monday turned away Gage county’s last-ditch effort to avoid the hefty judgment.

The federal appeals court in St. Louis had previously upheld the jury verdict against Gage county, saying it was justified because of egregious law enforcement conduct.

The six people were wrongfully convicted for the rape and murder of Helen Wilson. They spent more than 75 years combined in prison until DNA evidence cleared them in 2008. Wilson’s death has since been linked to a former Beatrice, Nebraska, resident who died in 1992. Beatrice is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Omaha.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

