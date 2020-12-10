Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Supreme Court Rejects Texas-Led Election Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn Biden Win

The US Supreme Court is seen on Dec. 11, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Stefani Reynolds / Getty ImagesThe US Supreme Court is seen on Dec. 11, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published December 10, 2020 at 3:00pm
P Share Print

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

The court’s order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests for it get involved in the 2020 election outcome.

The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect the next president.

Trump had called the lawsuit filed by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin “the big one.”

TRENDING: Medical Professor Blasts Fauci: Here Are 3 Proofs He's Spreading Misinformation

In a brief order, the court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue those states because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who have said previously the court does not have the authority to turn away lawsuits between states, said they would have heard Texas’ complaint.

But they would not have done as Texas wanted and set aside those four states’ 62 electoral votes for Biden.

Do you think the Supreme Court should have taken this case?

Eighteen other states, 126 GOP members of Congress and Trump himself joined Texas in calling on the justices to take up the case that sought to stop electors from casting their votes for Biden.

The four states sued by Texas had urged the court to reject the case. They were backed by another 22 states and the District of Columbia.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Report: Cuomo Among Contenders for Biden's Attorney General Pick
Biden Unveils Top Picks with Deep Obama Administration Ties
Trump Admin Executes Man Who Severely Abused, Murdered His Own 2-Year-Old Daughter
Senate Approves Defense Bill Despite Trump's Threat To Veto Over Big Tech Protections
Supreme Court Rejects Texas-Led Election Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn Biden Win
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×