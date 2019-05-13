SECTIONS
Politics US News WJ Wire
Print

Supreme Court Overturns 40-Year Precedent, Says 1 State Can’t Be Sued in Another’s Courts

The Supreme Court in Washington.Susan Walsh / APThe Supreme Court decided May 13, 2019, that one state cannot unwillingly be sued in the courts of another. (Susan Walsh / AP)

By AP Reports
Published May 13, 2019 at 7:49am
Modified May 13, 2019 at 1:13pm
Print

The Supreme Court decided Monday that one state cannot unwillingly be sued in the courts of another, overruling a 40-year precedent.

The justices voted 5-4 to end a long-running dispute between California officials and Nevada inventor Gilbert Hyatt.

Hyatt is a former California resident who sued California’s tax agency for being too zealous in seeking back taxes from him. Hyatt won a judgment in Nevada courts.

But Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the court’s conservative justices that the Constitution forbids states from opening the doors of their courts to a private citizen’s lawsuit against another state.

In 1979, a more liberal Supreme Court concluded otherwise.

TRENDING: Rashida Tlaib Doubles Down on Holocaust Comments That Have Been Slammed as Anti-Semitic

However, Thomas said the case four decades ago, Nevada v. Hall, “is contrary to our constitutional design and the understanding of sovereign immunity shared by the States that ratified the Constitution.”

The four liberal justices dissented, saying they would have left alone the court’s decision in Nevada v. Hall.

Justice Stephen Breyer said there are good reasons to overrule an earlier case, including that it is no longer workable or a vestige of an otherwise abandoned legal doctrine.

But Breyer said justices should otherwise adhere to the principle of stare decisis, Latin for to stand by things decided.

Do you agree with the court's decision?

“It is far more dangerous to overrule a decision only because five members of a later court come to agree with earlier dissenters on a difficult legal question,” he wrote.

He included a reference to the court’s 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey that reaffirmed the right to abortion the court declared in Roe v. Wade in 1973.

The future of abortion rights at the court is a matter of intense interest as several states have enacted increasingly restrictive abortion laws in the hope that a more conservative Supreme Court majority will uphold them.

In his majority opinion, Thomas cited other Supreme Court precedent that held “stare decisis is not an inexorable command.”

The Hyatt case had been to the Supreme Court twice before. In 2016, the justices split 4-4 over the same question that was finally answered Monday.

RELATED: Trump Vows To Take Democrats’ Potential Impeachment Attempt to Supreme Court

The case is Franchise Tax Board of California v. Hyatt, 17-1299.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







LEADING OFF: Yanks put Andújar on IL, Paddack vs Kershaw
Sudanese union says 6 killed in clashes with security forces
US issues $300B target list of Chinese goods in trade battle
Asian shares see moderate losses after meltdown on Wall St
NTSB to investigate in Alaska after deadly plane crash
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×