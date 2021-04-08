Login
SECTIONS
News Sports
Mewe Share P Share

Suspect Identified in Mass Killing of Elderly Couple and Their Grandchildren

By The Associated Press
Published April 8, 2021 at 5:21am
Mewe Share P Share

The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, said Adams’ parents live near the doctor’s home in Rock Hill, and that he had been treated by the doctor.

The source said Phillips killed himself after midnight with a .45 caliber weapon.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said they had searched for hours before finding the suspect in a nearby home.

TRENDING: Suspect Identified in Mass Killing of Elderly Couple and Their Grandchildren

Adams played as a defensive back for multiple teams including the San Francisco 49ers, the Oakland Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons after starring at South Carolina State.

He also suffered multiple injuries in the NFL, including concussions and a broken left ankle.

The York County coroner’s office said Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5.

A man who had been working at the home, James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was found shot to death outside, and a sixth person was hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” York County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson Trent Faris said.

Faris said deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Lesslies’ home, and spent hours searching for the suspect before finding him in a nearby home.

“We have found the person we believe is responsible and we are with him at this time and that’s all I can say about the suspect,” Faris said.

RELATED: Man Arrested in Brutal Attack on Elderly Asian Woman Has Been Convicted of Murdering His Own Mother

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

“Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up,” Faris said. “Dr. Lesslie has been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill and it’s been a staple in Rock Hill for years.”

A biography page of Dr. Lesslie said he and his wife of 35 years raised four children. He had been practicing medicine in Rock Hill since 1981, according to the Riverview website. He received his degree at the Medical University of South Carolina and has worked in the surrounding Rock Hill area and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rock Hill is a city in northernmost South Carolina about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Suspect Identified in Mass Killing of Elderly Couple and Their Grandchildren
Biden to Issue Gun Control Executive Orders
Cuomo Allegedly Told Woman 'I Don't Care' When She Objected to Being Groped
Biden Administration Announces It's Sending Palestinians a Major Cash Payment
Restaurant Owners Clash with Police in Heated Lockdown Protest
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×