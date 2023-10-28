Suzanne Somers Death Certificate Reveals Actual Cause of Death: Report

Suzanne Somers’ cause of death was revealed nearly two weeks after her passing.

The “Three’s Company” actress’ death certificate stated Somers died from “breast cancer with metastasis to the brain,” according to celebrity news site The Blast.

The report added hypertension and hydrocephalus were underlying conditions that contributed to her death.

The Mayo Clinic describes hydrocephalus as “the buildup of fluid in cavities called ventricles deep within the brain” and is most common in infants and adults over the age of 60.

News of Somers’ Oct. 15 passing was confirmed by her publicist R. Couri Hay in a statement with People.

The 76-year-old was “surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family” when she passed.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly,” the statement concluded.

The Blast reported she was buried at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City, California, on Oct. 18.

The actress was outspoken with her over 20-year battle with breast cancer.

If The Western Journal launched a digital magazine, would you read it? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 61% (19 Votes) No: 39% (12 Votes)

In a July Instagram post, she revealed it had once again returned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suzanne Somers (@suzannesomers)



“As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down,” Somers began.

“I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it.

“This is not new territory for me,” she added, “I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter.”

Alan Hamel, Somers’ husband of nearly 50 years, spoke with Page Six shortly after her passing.

“It got to the point where cancer is very tricky,” Hamel said on his wife’s battle.

“Just when you think everything is fine and you get an all clear, cancer does an end-run,” he added, “cancer is ugly, it’s an epidemic.”

Hay added Somers “went peacefully after raging and fighting for her life” after “using every form of medicine.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.