Swedish accident investigators on Friday said the country’s oldest amusement park didn’t properly test new parts for a roller coaster that derailed last year and sent some passengers plunging to the ground, killing one and injuring nine others, one seriously.

The June 25 derailment at the Grona Lund park in Stockholm “was caused by deficiencies in the ordering, manufacturing and testing of new support arms for the Jetline trains,” the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority said.

It said the support arms weren’t sufficiently strong.

The roller coaster was carrying 11 passengers at the time of the derailment. The front of the train jumped off the tracks, leaving one car tilted toward the ground.

A woman in her 30s was thrown out of the ride and died.

Two others also fell from the train, one of whom was seriously injured and the other received minor injuries.

Seven other passengers also had minor injuries.

Grona Lund park CEO Jan Eriksson said at a news conference that “out of respect for the accident and everyone involved, we have decided to close Jetline for good.”

“Something like this has never happened before at Grona Lund and we will make sure that something like this will never happen again,” Eriksson said, according to Swedish news agency TT.

Do you enjoy riding roller coasters? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 42% (309 Votes) No: 58% (424 Votes)

Police have also launched a separate criminal investigation into the derailment.

Christer B. Jarlås, a prosecutor for the National Unit for Environmental and Work Environment, said police have carried out extensive interrogations, technical examinations of the train carriages and material analyses.

He said there is currently no timetable for when a decision will be made on whether to charge anyone.

The half-mile-long roller coaster opened in 1988 and was renovated in 2000, according to Grona Lund.

It has a maximum height of 98 feet and a top speed of 56 mph.

Grona Lund opened in 1883.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.