Swedish police hopeful stolen royal treasure has been found

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say a royal treasure from 1611 that is said to be worth 65 million kronor ($7.2 million) and was stolen last year from a Swedish cathedral, might have been found.

Police said in a statement Tuesday that “all seems to indicate King Karl IX’s stolen funeral regalia have been found in the Stockholm area.”

More details will come “when we know for sure if it is the stolen regalia.”

A 22-year-old Swedish man is standing trial on accusations of stealing two crowns and an orb from the Strangnas Cathedral, west of Stockholm om July 31.

A second man has been detained but not charged.

