Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage being carted off the field
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the field after being injured against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Chris Carlson / AP Photo)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Issue Update on Player Hospitalized After 'Monday Night Football' Incident

 By The Associated Press  January 16, 2023 at 9:44pm
Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.

The team released a statement Tuesday morning saying Gage had movement in his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion.

He will continue to undergo more tests in the hospital after spending the night there.

“Definitely hope he’s doing well. He was moving so that’s a good sign,” teammate Lavonte David said after the game.

Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson.

He appeared to try to get up but couldn’t and slammed his hand into the ground in frustration.

Players from both teams took a knee and prayed while medical personnel attended to Gage.

Tom Brady, who threw the pass to Gage, stood near the medical staff before the game resumed.

On Jan. 2, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle.

Teammates were in tears while he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cincinnati.

Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and watched from home as the Bills beat the Dolphins in an AFC wild-card game.

The immediate uncertainty surrounding Gage’s injury sparked an outpouring of support on social media.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, an ESPN analyst, posted on Twitter: “Prayers up for Russell Gage.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
