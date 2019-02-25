SECTIONS
Taylor Swift helps fan surprise boyfriend with proposal

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas. Swift helped a friend and fan propose to his boyfriend. Alex Goldschmidt posted video on Instagram of the surprise as he got engaged to Ross Girard at the Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Swift told the crowd Goldschmidt had emailed her and said “there was a song that was very special to you two called ‘King of My Heart.”’ Swift said “This is from Alex, but sung by me.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 6:42am
Modified February 25, 2019 at 6:47am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s an engagement that was Taylor-made.

Alex Goldschmidt posted video on Instagram of a surprise Taylor Swift appearance as he got engaged to Ross Girard at the Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Everyone was excited as Swift came into the room with an acoustic guitar. The singer told the crowd Alex had emailed her and said “there was a song that was very special to you two called ‘King of My Heart.'” Swift said, “This is from Alex, but sung by me.”

Goldschmidt wrote he couldn’t “thank Taylor enough for wanting to help make this day so special.”

Swift is preparing to appear in the film adaptation of the musical “Cats.”

