Share
News

Taylor Swift Releases Statement After Fan Suddenly Dies at Concert

 By The Associated Press  November 18, 2023 at 6:31am
Share

A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer’s Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show’s organizers in Brazil.

While the cause of death for Ana Clara Benevides Machado has not been announced, media reported that fans were not allowed to take water into the stadium despite soaring temperatures, and the city’s mayor has demanded changes before Swift’s final two shows.

In a handwritten note shared on her social media, Swift said she had a “shattered heart.”

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” the singer wrote.

Taylor Swift’s note on Instagram
Trending:
Trump Gag Order Lifted by New York Appeals Court Judge

The show’s organizers, Time4Fun, said on Instagram that Benevides was attended by paramedics after feeling unwell.

She was taken to the stadium’s first aid center, then to a hospital, where she died an hour later, the statement read.

Several local media reported that water bottles were not allowed inside the Nilton Santos Olympic stadium, even though Rio and most of Brazil have had record-breaking temperatures this week, amid a dangerous and lasting heat wave, and fans were queuing for several hours in the sun.

Justice Minister Flávio Dino said on X that the ministry will implement “emergency rules” regarding access to water at shows and other public events.”

Should venues provide free water?

Online news site G1 reported that one of Benevides’ friends, who attended the concert with her, said her friend passed out at the beginning of the concert, as Swift performed her second song, “Cruel Summer.”

A photo of the two friends show them wearing Taylor Swift T-shirts inside the stadium.

“We always said that when (Taylor Swift) came to Brazil we would find a way to go. The ticket was very expensive, but we still found a way,” she told G1 shortly after her friend’s death.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes said on X the “loss of a young woman’s life … is unacceptable.”

While authorities are investigating the circumstances of the death, Paes wrote, the municipality will demand Saturday that the show’s production company provide new water distribution points, more brigades and ambulances and advance entrance to the show by one hour.

Related:
Authorities Identify Person of Interest in Massive Fire That Damaged and Closed Stretch of Major Highway

Swift has two more shows in Rio on Saturday and Sunday.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” she wrote. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Authorities Identify Person of Interest in Massive Fire That Damaged and Closed Stretch of Major Highway
Las Vegas Grand Prix Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit from Furious Formula One Fans
Book Overdue for More Than a Century Returned to US Library: 'It's an Artifact'
Tiger Woods Enters First Competition Since the Masters - But It's Not in the United States
Bottle of Whisky from 1986 Sells at Auction for Record Amount
See more...

Conversation