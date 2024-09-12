Share
This undated photo provided by the Polk Sheriff's Office shows the knife that was used where sheriff’s officials say a teenager fatally stabbed his mother in the neck, Sunday in Auburndale, Florida. (Polk Sheriff's Office / AP)

Shock Turn in Case of Teen Charged of Stabbing Death of Mom in Florida - He Was Once Accused of Killing Dad, But Had All Charges Dropped

 By The Associated Press  September 12, 2024 at 11:18am
A teenager who is accused of stabbing his mother to death in Florida was freed last year after charges were dropped in the fatal shooting of his father in Oklahoma.

Sheriff Grady Judd in Polk County, Florida, described what he classified as the “cold-blooded murder” of the teen’s 39-year-old mother Sunday at his grandmother’s home in Auburndale.

“And it’s not just a singular murder,” Judd said, explaining that the teen was charged in the Feb. 14, 2023, death of his father in Lincoln County, Oklahoma. The murder charge was dismissed after authorities in Oklahoma could not find evidence that disputed the teen’s claim of self-defense, Judd said.

Court documents do not indicate why the charge was dropped and Lincoln County District Attorney Adam Panter did not immediately return a phone call or email for comment on Thursday. The attorney for the teen in the Oklahoma case also did not immediately return a message left by The Associated Press.

In March 2023, the teen came to Charlotte County, Florida, to live with his mother.

Since then, he had attacked her multiple times, the sheriff said, including a case of domestic violence in which he “stomped” on her.

At one point, the teen was briefly held for mental health services under a Florida law that allows such detentions. As he was being released, the teen threatened to kill either himself or his mother, Judd said. Authorities then held him for three more days.

On Sunday, the teen called 911 from his grandmother’s home in Auburndale, telling the dispatcher that he and his mother got into a “very long fight” and she fell on a knife and was bleeding.

When he met arriving deputies in the front yard, “he was calm, cool and collected, not upset, and he had blood on him,” Judd said.

Inside the home, deputies found the woman and a knife. The grandmother was not home at the time.

“He didn’t say, ‘Mom’s in here, mom’s bleeding to death, mom needs help,’” the sheriff said. “He looked the deputy in the eye and said, ‘I know my rights. I want an attorney.’”

The sheriff said he did not know who the teen’s attorney is.

Judd said the teen has shown “zero emotion.”

Neighbors told investigators the mother and son started arguing after she arrived at the house that afternoon, Judd said. They said the teen grabbed the mother by the hair and “dragged” her into the house.

The medical examiner told investigators that based on an autopsy, “it was not reasonable or plausible that she died the way that he said she did,” Judd said.

The teen is being held in a juvenile facility in Polk County on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and violation of a no-contact order. He is not listed in jail records. The sheriff has asked the state attorney’s office to charge him as an adult.

Judd questioned why authorities in Oklahoma dropped the charges in 2023.

“Because she took him and tried to do what a mother should do, she’s now dead,” he said of the teen’s mom. “Everybody that should be special to him in his life is dead when they crossed him.”

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent’s affidavit said the teen’s explanation of what happened did not match the evidence and that there was “probable cause to believe that” the teen committed first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his father. The affidavit said the investigator tried to question the teen, who invoked his right to an attorney.

Judd said he hopes that if anyone has information about the father’s death, they will come forward.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
