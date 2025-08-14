Share
A man waves Taliban flags for sale on Thursday, ahead of celebrations marking the fourth anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the start of Taliban rule in Kabul.
A man waves Taliban flags for sale on Thursday, ahead of celebrations marking the fourth anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the start of Taliban rule in Kabul. (Siddiqullah Alizai / AP)

Terrorist Taliban to Celebrate Anniversary of Joe Biden Handing Them Afghanistan with Grand Helicopter Show

 By The Associated Press  August 14, 2025 at 5:43am
The Taliban will shower Kabul with flowers from helicopters to mark the fourth anniversary of its return to power in Afghanistan, an official said Thursday.

The Taliban seized control of the country on Aug. 15, 2021, weeks before the U.S. disastrously withdrew its forces on Aug. 30, 2021.

Defense Ministry helicopters will perform “beautiful aerial displays” above the Afghan capital on Friday to “shower the city” with colorful flowers, according to a note from Habib Ghofran, the spokesman for the Information and Culture Ministry. There will also be sports performances from Afghan athletes from the afternoon until the early evening.

The festivities come as Afghanistan struggles with a massive influx of refugees from neighboring countries, a faltering economy, and cuts in foreign funding.

Black and white Taliban flags were displayed across Kabul on Thursday.

Last year’s takeover anniversary celebrations were held at Bagram Airfield, once the center of America’s war to unseat the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks.

Women were barred from that event, including female journalists from the Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

