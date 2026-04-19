Texas AG Paxton Launches Probe Into Lululemon for Allegedly Exposing Customers to Harmful Chemicals in Clothing

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a probe into Lululemon over the potential use of harmful chemicals in its clothing. But the activewear company says it stopped using the so-called “forever chemicals” more than two years ago.

The investigation, announced on the attorney general website Monday, concerns whether Lululemon’s athletic apparel contains PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

These so-called “forever chemicals” don’t break down easily, and the attorney general’s office said Lululemon’s customers wouldn’t expect their presence based on the brand’s marketing, which highlights wellness and sustainability.

The attorney general’s office also announced that it will review the company’s “restricted substances” list, testing protocols, and supply network practices to determine whether Lululemon’s products comply with its stated safety standards.

“Americans should not have to worry if they are being deceived when trying to make healthy choices for themselves and their families,” Paxton said in a statement.

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Monday, Lululemon said that it hadn’t used PFAS in its products since it phased out the substances in early 2024.

It said the chemical had been used in durable water repellent products, a small share of its assortment.

“The health and safety of our guests is paramount, and our products meet or exceed global regulatory, safety, and quality standards,” Lululemon said.

“We require all our vendors to regularly conduct testing for restricted substances, including PFAS, by credible third-party agencies to confirm ongoing compliance.”

Lululemon said it was aware of the inquiry from the attorney general’s office and was cooperating by providing requested documentation.

Shares of Lululemon were down less than 1 percent in late afternoon trading.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.